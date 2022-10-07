Sterling Lost 0.67% to $1.1093 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1093 dollars per British pound (0.9015 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound lost 0.67% vs. the dollar
--Down six of the past eight weeks
--Today the British pound lost 0.62% vs. the dollar
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 3.33% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Off 25.42% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022
--Off 19.76% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Up 3.79% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 18.54% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 18.00% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
