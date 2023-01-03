Sterling Lost 0.67% to $1.1967 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1967 dollars per British pound (0.8356 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.67% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.08% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
--Down four of the past six sessions
--Off 19.54% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
--Off 12.68% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 11.97% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 11.55% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.08% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
