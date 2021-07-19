Sterling Lost 0.67% to $1.3676 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3676 dollars per British pound (0.7312 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.67% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.34% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Off 8.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

--Off 3.78% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 8.03% from its 52-week low of 1.266 hit Monday, July 20, 2020

--Rose 8.03% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.12% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.08% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-21 1732ET