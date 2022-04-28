Sterling Lost 0.69% to $1.2458 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2458 dollars per British pound (0.8027 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.69% vs. the dollar

--Down for six straight sessions

--Down 4.66% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day percentage decline since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, March 19, 2020 when the market fell for eight straight sessions

--Down 15 of the past 18 sessions

--Off 16.24% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, June 30, 2020

--Off 12.35% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Down 10.63% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 5.21% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.91% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

