Sterling Lost 0.69% to $1.3738 -- Data Talk

09/17/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3738 dollars per British pound (0.7279 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.69% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 0.87% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Down seven of the past 10 weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.38% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.75% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 7.64% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Off 3.34% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 7.95% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 6.34% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.13% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.53% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-17-21 1739ET

