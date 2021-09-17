Sterling Lost 0.69% to $1.3738 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3738 dollars per British pound (0.7279 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound lost 0.69% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
--Down for two straight weeks
--Down 0.87% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
--Down seven of the past 10 weeks
--Today the British pound lost 0.38% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.75% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Off 7.64% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021
--Off 3.34% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 7.95% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020
--Rose 6.34% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.13% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.53% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-17-21 1739ET