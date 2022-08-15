Sterling Lost 0.70% to $1.2053 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2053 dollars per British pound (0.8297 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.70% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 1.36% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Off 18.97% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 26, 2022
--Off 13.02% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 1.93% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 12.92% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.04% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.90% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
