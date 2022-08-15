Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Lost 0.70% to $1.2053 -- Data Talk

08/15/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.2053 dollars per British pound (0.8297 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.70% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.36% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 18.97% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Off 13.02% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 1.93% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.92% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.04% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.90% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-15-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.80% 0.5821 Delayed Quote.9.40%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.61% 1.20516 Delayed Quote.-10.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.31% 0.643186 Delayed Quote.10.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.99% 0.7746 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.34% 0.84243 Delayed Quote.0.65%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.90% 1.01604 Delayed Quote.-9.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.80% 0.010434 Delayed Quote.4.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.12% 0.012575 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.31% 0.63617 Delayed Quote.-5.60%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.63% 0.829765 Delayed Quote.11.53%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46pUkraine calls on world to 'show strength' after shelling near nuclear plant
RE
05:37pChina pares back holdings of U.S. Treasuries for 7th month
RE
05:36pUK leadership candidates seek to undermine new push for Scottish independence
RE
05:35pDollar Lost 0.10% to 133.32 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.70% to $1.2053 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.97% to $1.0160 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.65% to 97.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pTiger Global slashes portfolio amid losses
RE
05:30pDogecoin Lost 4.69% to $0.077 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Lost 1.95% to $1904.74 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Fed warns of turbulence ahead, markets remove their seat belts
2Exclusive-Wall Street revives Russian bond trading after U.S. go-ahead
3Oil settles lower on weak economic Chinese economic data
4Weak China data sparks industrial metals sell-off
5China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system

HOT NEWS