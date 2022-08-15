Sterling Lost 0.70% to $1.2053 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2053 dollars per British pound (0.8297 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.70% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.36% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 18.97% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Off 13.02% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 1.93% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.92% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.04% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.90% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

