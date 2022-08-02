Log in
News: Latest News
Sterling Lost 0.70% to $1.2165 -- Data Talk

08/02/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2165 dollars per British pound (0.8220 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.70% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 18.21% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 12.66% from its 52-week high of 1.3928 hit Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Up 2.88% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.59% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.08% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.74% 0.56846 Delayed Quote.6.83%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.73% 1.21715 Delayed Quote.-10.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.47% 0.638419 Delayed Quote.9.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.23% 0.77674 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.17% 0.83565 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.91% 1.01717 Delayed Quote.-10.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 1.22% 0.010463 Delayed Quote.4.31%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.48% 0.012725 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.24% 0.62547 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.71% 0.821726 Delayed Quote.11.20%
HOT NEWS