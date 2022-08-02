Sterling Lost 0.70% to $1.2165 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2165 dollars per British pound (0.8220 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.70% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 18.21% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 12.66% from its 52-week high of 1.3928 hit Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Up 2.88% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.59% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.08% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

08-02-22 1736ET