Sterling Lost 0.70% to $1.3987 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3987 dollars per British pound (0.7149 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.70% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, April 30, 2021
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.86% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, April 30, 2021
--Down five of the past seven sessions
--Off 5.96% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, May 7, 2021
--Off 1.59% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 13.72% from its 52-week low of 1.2299 hit Monday, June 29, 2020
--Rose 11.41% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.59% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.36% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-16-21 1734ET