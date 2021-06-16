Log in
Sterling Lost 0.70% to $1.3987 -- Data Talk

06/16/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3987 dollars per British pound (0.7149 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.70% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, April 30, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.86% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, April 30, 2021

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Off 5.96% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, May 7, 2021

--Off 1.59% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 13.72% from its 52-week low of 1.2299 hit Monday, June 29, 2020

--Rose 11.41% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.59% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.36% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-21 1734ET

