Sterling Lost 0.74% to $1.2051 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2051 dollars per British pound (0.8298 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.74% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight weeks

--Down 1.98% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Today the British pound gained 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 18.98% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 12.06% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 12.75% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 9.98% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.06% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.92% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1740ET