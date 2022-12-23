Advanced search
Sterling Lost 0.74% to $1.2051 -- Data Talk

12/23/2022 | 05:41pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2051 dollars per British pound (0.8298 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound lost 0.74% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight weeks

--Down 1.98% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Today the British pound gained 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 18.98% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 12.06% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 12.75% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 9.98% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.06% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.92% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.55% 0.557 Delayed Quote.3.61%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.20505 Delayed Quote.-10.74%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.18% 0.610236 Delayed Quote.3.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.29% 0.7348 Delayed Quote.-7.21%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.06% 0.88114 Delayed Quote.4.54%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.06172 Delayed Quote.-6.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.04% 0.010028 Delayed Quote.0.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012083 Delayed Quote.-10.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.43% 0.62767 Delayed Quote.-8.04%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.10% 0.829841 Delayed Quote.12.05%
