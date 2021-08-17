Sterling Lost 0.74% to $1.3740 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3740 dollars per British pound (0.7278 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.74% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.91% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 20, 2021
--Down six of the past eight sessions
--Off 7.62% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, July 21, 2021
--Off 3.33% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 7.97% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020
--Rose 3.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.16% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.55% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-17-21 1735ET