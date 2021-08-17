Log in
Sterling Lost 0.74% to $1.3740 -- Data Talk

08/17/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3740 dollars per British pound (0.7278 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.74% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.91% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Off 7.62% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Off 3.33% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 7.97% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 3.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.16% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.55% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-21 1735ET

HOT NEWS