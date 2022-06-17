Sterling Lost 0.75% to $1.2223 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2223 dollars per British pound (0.8181 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.75% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight weeks

--Down 3.24% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week percentage decline since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Down nine of the past 12 weeks

--Today the British pound lost 1.03% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Off 17.82% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 12.46% from its 52-week high of 1.3962 hit Wednesday, June 23, 2021

--Up 1.87% from its 52-week low of 1.1999 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down 11.45% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.02% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.65% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

