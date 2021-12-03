Log in
Sterling Lost 0.77% to $1.3236 -- Data Talk

12/03/2021 | 05:36pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3236 dollars per British pound (0.7555 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.77% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 1.57% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.53% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

--Down nine of the past 11 sessions

--Off 11.01% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

--Off 6.87% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.07% from its 52-week low of 1.3227 hit Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

--Down 1.50% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.14% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-03-21 1735ET

