Sterling Lost 0.78% to $1.1392 -- Data Talk

11/02/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1392 dollars per British pound (0.8778 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.78% vs. the dollar

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 23.41% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Off 16.87% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 6.59% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 16.75% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 15.79% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.11% 0.5558 Delayed Quote.4.22%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.86% 1.13908 Delayed Quote.-15.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.23% 0.640537 Delayed Quote.9.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.70% 0.7289 Delayed Quote.-7.17%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.23% 0.86166 Delayed Quote.2.60%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.64% 0.98144 Delayed Quote.-13.13%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.65% 0.010614 Delayed Quote.6.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.01209 Delayed Quote.-10.01%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.38% 0.58241 Delayed Quote.-14.48%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.88% 0.878025 Delayed Quote.17.98%
