Sterling Lost 0.78% to $1.1739 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1739 dollars per British pound (0.8519 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.78% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 3.29% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.81% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--Down nine of the past 12 sessions

--Off 21.08% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Off 15.29% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Down 14.69% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.62% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 13.22% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1739ET