Sterling Lost 0.78% to $1.1739 -- Data Talk

08/26/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1739 dollars per British pound (0.8519 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound lost 0.78% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 3.29% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.81% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--Down nine of the past 12 sessions

--Off 21.08% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Off 15.29% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Down 14.69% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.62% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 13.22% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1739ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.40% 0.5864 Delayed Quote.9.22%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.70% 1.174 Delayed Quote.-12.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.03% 0.653561 Delayed Quote.11.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.75% 0.7666 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.61% 0.84847 Delayed Quote.0.61%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.10% 0.9961 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.68% 0.010652 Delayed Quote.7.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.11% 0.012506 Delayed Quote.-6.68%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.32% 0.61332 Delayed Quote.-9.64%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.70% 0.851789 Delayed Quote.14.74%
HOT NEWS