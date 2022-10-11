Sterling Lost 0.80% to $1.0968 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.0968 dollars per British pound (0.9117 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.80% vs. the dollar

--Down for five straight sessions

--Down 4.42% over the last five sessions

--Largest five-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Off 26.26% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

--Off 20.67% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 2.62% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 19.28% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.79% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 18.92% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

