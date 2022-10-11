Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Sterling Lost 0.80% to $1.0968 -- Data Talk

10/11/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.0968 dollars per British pound (0.9117 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.80% vs. the dollar

--Down for five straight sessions

--Down 4.42% over the last five sessions

--Largest five-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Off 26.26% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

--Off 20.67% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 2.62% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 19.28% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.79% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 18.92% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.56% 0.57102 Delayed Quote.7.05%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.86% 1.09852 Delayed Quote.-18.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.71% 0.660214 Delayed Quote.12.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.7247 Delayed Quote.-7.99%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.87% 0.8842 Delayed Quote.4.63%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 0.97134 Delayed Quote.-14.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.93% 0.011082 Delayed Quote.9.72%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.18% 0.012157 Delayed Quote.-10.08%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.30% 0.5589 Delayed Quote.-17.99%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.83% 0.910399 Delayed Quote.22.21%
