Sterling Lost 0.80% to $1.3339 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3339 dollars per British pound (0.7497 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.80% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.13% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Snaps a five session losing streak

--Off 10.32% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 6.15% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.85% from its 52-week low of 1.3227 hit Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

--Rose 0.19% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.56% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.39% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

11-26-21 1736ET