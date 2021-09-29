Sterling Lost 0.81% to $1.3428 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3428 dollars per British pound (0.7447 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.81% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.98% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Off 9.72% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020
--Off 5.52% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 4.30% from its 52-week low of 1.2874 hit Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
--Rose 3.91% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.38% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.73% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-29-21 1734ET