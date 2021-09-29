Sterling Lost 0.81% to $1.3428 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3428 dollars per British pound (0.7447 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.81% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.98% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 9.72% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

--Off 5.52% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 4.30% from its 52-week low of 1.2874 hit Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

--Rose 3.91% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.38% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.73% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-21 1734ET