Sterling Lost 0.82% to $1.2085 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2085 dollars per British pound (0.8275 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.82% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 18.75% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Off 11.81% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 13.07% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 9.49% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.22% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.67% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1736ET