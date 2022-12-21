Advanced search
Sterling Lost 0.82% to $1.2085 -- Data Talk

12/21/2022 | 05:37pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2085 dollars per British pound (0.8275 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.82% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 18.75% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Off 11.81% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 13.07% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 9.49% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.22% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.67% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 1.29% 0.55543 Delayed Quote.2.84%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.92% 1.2075 Delayed Quote.-10.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.87% 0.608502 Delayed Quote.3.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.7341 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.77% 0.87838 Delayed Quote.3.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.06071 Delayed Quote.-6.66%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.43% 0.009985 Delayed Quote.0.48%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.35% 0.012066 Delayed Quote.-9.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.85% 0.62891 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.93% 0.828157 Delayed Quote.11.32%
