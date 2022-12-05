Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sterling Lost 0.83% to $1.2192 -- Data Talk

12/05/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.2192 dollars per British pound (0.8202 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.83% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 18.03% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.03% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 14.07% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.09% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.88% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-05-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.87% 0.54842 Delayed Quote.2.98%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.83% 1.21932 Delayed Quote.-9.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.19% 0.603682 Delayed Quote.3.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -1.05% 0.73572 Delayed Quote.-6.18%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.35% 0.86008 Delayed Quote.2.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.48% 1.04939 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.06% 0.010015 Delayed Quote.0.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.59% 0.012212 Delayed Quote.-8.43%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.39% 0.63188 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.84% 0.820129 Delayed Quote.10.08%
Latest news "Economy"
05:54pAustralia regulator sues AmEx for alleged breaches of distribution obligations
RE
05:38pBeach Energy's Waitsia gas project contractor placed under voluntary administration
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.85% to 98.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.47% to $1.0493 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 0.83% to $1.2192 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 1.85% to 136.79 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pU.S. Army awards contract to Textron for next-generation helicopter
RE
05:34pDogecoin Lost 2.23% to $0.101 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEthereum Lost 1.39% to $1259.46 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBitcoin Lost 0.83% to $16970.25 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP doubles down on hydrogen as fuel of the future
2DD: flatexDEGIRO AG: Carpio GmbH, buy
3Will the Fed 'raise and hold' rates? Traders bet they will not
4Analyst recommendations: Burberry, Comcast, Starbucks, SVB Financial, W..
5Asia shares pin hopes on China opening, oil rallies

HOT NEWS