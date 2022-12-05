Sterling Lost 0.83% to $1.2192 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2192 dollars per British pound (0.8202 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.83% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 18.03% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.03% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 14.07% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.09% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.88% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

