Sterling Lost 0.84% to $1.1942 -- Data Talk

02/24/2023 | 05:39pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.1942 dollars per British pound (0.8374 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound lost 0.84% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 0.98% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.59% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.40% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Off 19.71% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 10.99% from its 52-week high of 1.3416 hit Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

--Up 11.73% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.04% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.29% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.67% 0.5625 Delayed Quote.0.37%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.62% 1.1941 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.10% 0.615157 Delayed Quote.0.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.49% 0.7342 Delayed Quote.0.02%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.12% 0.88282 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.50% 1.05437 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.19% 0.010116 Delayed Quote.0.31%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.29% 0.012076 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.08% 0.61629 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.63% 0.837451 Delayed Quote.0.41%
