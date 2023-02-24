Sterling Lost 0.84% to $1.1942 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1942 dollars per British pound (0.8374 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound lost 0.84% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
--Down for two straight weeks
--Down 0.98% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
--Down three of the past four weeks
--Today the British pound lost 0.59% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 1.40% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
--Down six of the past eight sessions
--Off 19.71% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Off 10.99% from its 52-week high of 1.3416 hit Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
--Up 11.73% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 10.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 3.04% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.29% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
