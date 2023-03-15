British pound/dollar: 1.2057 dollars per British pound (0.8294 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.84% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 7, 2023
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.04% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 8, 2023
--Off 18.94% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 9.09% from its 52-week high of 1.3262 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022
--Up 12.81% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 8.30% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.28% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.34% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-15-23 1735ET