British pound/dollar: 1.2057 dollars per British pound (0.8294 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.84% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 7, 2023

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.04% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 18.94% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 9.09% from its 52-week high of 1.3262 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up 12.81% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.30% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.28% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.34% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 1735ET