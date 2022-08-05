Sterling Lost 0.91% to $1.2069 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2069 dollars per British pound (0.8286 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.91% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Down seven of the past 10 weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.74% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 18.86% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Off 13.00% from its 52-week high of 1.3873 hit Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Up 2.06% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.00% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.79% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

