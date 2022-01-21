Sterling Lost 0.91% to $1.3553 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3553 dollars per British pound (0.7378 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.91% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

--Snaps a four week winning streak

--Today the British pound lost 0.35% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.43% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Off 8.88% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 4.64% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.64% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 0.96% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.18% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.18% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 1736ET