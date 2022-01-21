Sterling Lost 0.91% to $1.3553 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3553 dollars per British pound (0.7378 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound lost 0.91% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 5, 2021
--Snaps a four week winning streak
--Today the British pound lost 0.35% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.43% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022
--Down five of the past six sessions
--Off 8.88% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
--Off 4.64% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 2.64% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
--Down 0.96% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.18% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.18% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
01-21-22 1736ET