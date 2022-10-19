Sterling Lost 0.92% to $1.1218 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1218 dollars per British pound (0.8914 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.92% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.24% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Off 24.58% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 18.86% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Up 4.96% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 18.86% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.45% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 17.08% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-19-22 1736ET