Sterling Lost 0.92% to $1.1218 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1218 dollars per British pound (0.8914 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.92% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.24% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 24.58% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 18.86% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 4.96% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 18.86% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.45% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 17.08% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

