Sterling Lost 0.92% to $1.1218 -- Data Talk

10/19/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1218 dollars per British pound (0.8914 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.92% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.24% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 24.58% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 18.86% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 4.96% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 18.86% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.45% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 17.08% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1736ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.35% 0.55833 Delayed Quote.3.43%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.10% 1.12173 Delayed Quote.-16.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.86% 0.647706 Delayed Quote.9.82%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.32% 0.726 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.18% 0.87096 Delayed Quote.3.19%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.91% 0.9773 Delayed Quote.-13.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.20% 0.01075 Delayed Quote.8.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.87% 0.012047 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.39% 0.56704 Delayed Quote.-17.26%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 1.11% 0.89144 Delayed Quote.19.18%
