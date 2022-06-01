Sterling Lost 0.92% to $1.2487 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2487 dollars per British pound (0.8008 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.92% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.31% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Off 16.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Off 11.92% from its 52-week high of 1.4177 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 2.34% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.88% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.70% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-22 1738ET