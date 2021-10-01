Sterling Lost 0.95% to $1.3546 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3546 dollars per British pound (0.7382 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.95% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Down for four straight weeks

--Down 2.25% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week percentage decline since Friday, July 2, 2021

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Aug. 9, 2019, when the market fell for four straight weeks

--Down nine of the past 12 weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.53% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.88% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, July 27, 2021

--Off 8.93% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.69% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 5.22% from its 52-week low of 1.2874 hit Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

--Rose 4.74% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.87% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

