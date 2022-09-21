Sterling Lost 0.97% to $1.1271 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1271 dollars per British pound (0.8872 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.97% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.43% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 24.22% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Off 18.47% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Down 17.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.01% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 16.68% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

