Sterling Lost 0.97% to $1.1271 -- Data Talk

09/21/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1271 dollars per British pound (0.8872 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.97% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.43% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 24.22% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Off 18.47% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Down 17.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.01% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 16.68% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.04% 0.58785 Delayed Quote.9.69%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.95% 1.12726 Delayed Quote.-15.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.24% 0.659052 Delayed Quote.12.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.74% 0.74263 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.40% 0.8727 Delayed Quote.4.30%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.32% 0.9838 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.70% 0.011105 Delayed Quote.10.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.24% 0.012512 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.92% 0.5849 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.95% 0.887107 Delayed Quote.18.21%
HOT NEWS