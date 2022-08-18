Sterling Lost 0.98% to $1.1931 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1931 dollars per British pound (0.8382 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.98% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, July 11, 2022
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.38% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022
--Down five of the past six sessions
--Off 19.79% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 15, 2022
--Off 13.91% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 0.90% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 12.54% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.04% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.81% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-18-22 1736ET