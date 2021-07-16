Sterling Lost 0.98% to $1.3768 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3768 dollars per British pound (0.7263 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.98% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.43% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.68% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 7.44% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Off 3.13% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 9.56% from its 52-week low of 1.2567 hit Friday, July 17, 2020

--Rose 9.56% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.46% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.75% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-16-21 1734ET