Sterling Lost 0.99% to $1.2141 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2141 dollars per British pound (0.8237 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.99% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 1.24% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Today the British pound lost 0.31% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 2.29% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Off 18.37% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

--Off 11.41% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 13.59% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.27% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.69% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.25% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1736ET