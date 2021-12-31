Sterling Lost 1.00% to $1.3528 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3528 dollars per British pound (0.7392 British pound per dollar)
--This year the British pound lost 1.00% vs. the dollar
--Largest one year percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 31, 2018
--Snaps a two year winning streak
--This quarter the British pound gained 0.40% vs. dollar
--Largest one quarter percentage gain since Wednesday, March 31, 2021
--Up five of the past six quarters
--This month the British pound gained 1.71% vs. the dollar
--Largest one month percentage gain since Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up two of the past three months
--This week the British pound gained 1.05% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight weeks
--Up 2.21% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 25, 2020
--Up three of the past four weeks
--Today the British pound gained 0.20% vs. the dollar
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 0.71% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021
--Up seven of the past nine sessions
--Off 9.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021
--Off 4.82% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 2.45% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021
--Down 1.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Up 2.45% from its 2021 low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
