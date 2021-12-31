Sterling Lost 1.00% to $1.3528 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3528 dollars per British pound (0.7392 British pound per dollar)

--This year the British pound lost 1.00% vs. the dollar

--Largest one year percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 31, 2018

--Snaps a two year winning streak

--This quarter the British pound gained 0.40% vs. dollar

--Largest one quarter percentage gain since Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Up five of the past six quarters

--This month the British pound gained 1.71% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage gain since Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up two of the past three months

--This week the British pound gained 1.05% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 2.21% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 25, 2020

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.71% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 9.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Off 4.82% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.45% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021

--Down 1.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Up 2.45% from its 2021 low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 1743ET