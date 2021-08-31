Log in
Sterling Lost 1.04% to $1.3756 -- Data Talk

08/31/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3756 dollars per British pound (0.7270 British pound per dollar)

--This month the British pound lost 1.04% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage decline since June 2021

--Down two of the past three months

--Today the British pound lost 0.03% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.04% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 7.52% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.22% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 8.09% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 2.79% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.67% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-21 1739ET

