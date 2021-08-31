Sterling Lost 1.04% to $1.3756 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3756 dollars per British pound (0.7270 British pound per dollar)
--This month the British pound lost 1.04% vs. the dollar
--Largest one month percentage decline since June 2021
--Down two of the past three months
--Today the British pound lost 0.03% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.04% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Off 7.52% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 3.22% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 8.09% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020
--Rose 2.79% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.67% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
