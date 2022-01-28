Sterling Lost 1.07% to $1.3408 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3408 dollars per British pound (0.7458 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 1.07% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 1.97% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Today the British pound gained 0.19% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 9.86% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 5.66% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.54% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 2.20% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.89% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.89% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

