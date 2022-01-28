Log in
Sterling Lost 1.07% to $1.3408 -- Data Talk

01/28/2022 | 05:36pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3408 dollars per British pound (0.7458 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound lost 1.07% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 1.97% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Today the British pound gained 0.19% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 9.86% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 5.66% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.54% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 2.20% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.89% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.89% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-28-22 1735ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.72% 0.5216 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.08% 1.3398 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.27% 0.584501 Delayed Quote.0.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.22% 0.7826 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.05% 0.83199 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.1147 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.12% 0.00995 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.25% 0.013327 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.64% 0.65402 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.09% 0.74638 Delayed Quote.0.46%
