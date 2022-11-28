Sterling Lost 1.11% to $1.1960 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1960 dollars per British pound (0.8361 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 1.11% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.30% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 19.59% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 12.73% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 11.90% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.17% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.33% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.59% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

