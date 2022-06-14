Sterling Lost 1.11% to $1.1999 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1999 dollars per British pound (0.8334 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 1.11% vs. the dollar

--Down for five straight sessions

--Down 4.69% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day percentage decline since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, May 12, 2022 when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Off 19.33% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 25, 2020

--Off 14.82% from its 52-week high of 1.4086 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Down 14.82% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.79% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.30% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-22 1735ET