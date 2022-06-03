Sterling Lost 1.13% to $1.2489 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2489 dollars per British pound (0.8007 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 1.13% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Down seven of the past 10 weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.71% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 16.03% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.91% from its 52-week high of 1.4177 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 2.36% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.78% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.68% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 1739ET