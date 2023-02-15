Sterling Lost 1.17% to $1.2032 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2032 dollars per British pound (0.8311 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 1.17% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 19.11% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Off 11.63% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 12.57% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 11.42% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.31% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.55% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

