Sterling Lost 1.18% to $1.3537 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3537 dollars per British pound (0.7387 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 1.18% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 8.99% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Jan. 11, 2021

--Off 4.76% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 5.28% from its 52-week low of 1.2858 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 5.28% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.59% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.94% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-21 1733ET