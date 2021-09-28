Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Lost 1.18% to $1.3537 -- Data Talk

09/28/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.3537 dollars per British pound (0.7387 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 1.18% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 8.99% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Jan. 11, 2021

--Off 4.76% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 5.28% from its 52-week low of 1.2858 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 5.28% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.59% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.94% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-21 1733ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pWORLD BANK : What You Need to Know About Sustainable Development Bonds
PU
05:42pCYBERSECURITY AND CYBER RESILIENCY : A Comparison
PU
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.44% to 88.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Lost 0.09% to $1.1685 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 1.18% to $1.3537 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.44% to 111.50 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pKRAKEN ROBOTICS : Digital asset exchange Kraken to pay $1.25 mln penalty to settle U.S. CFTC charges
RE
05:32pDogecoin Lost 0.52% to $0.200 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEthereum Lost 3.75% to $2863.28 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Lost 2.12% to $41792.02 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China energy crunch triggers shutdowns, pleas for more coal
2European shares fall 2% to one-week lows on tech tumble, China woes
3China Evergrande : Stocks fall, bond yields jump as rate hikes loom
4Analyst recommendations: 888, Chesapeake Energy, Conocophillips, Marath..
5Valneva : and Pfizer Report Further Positive Phase 2 Results, Including..

HOT NEWS