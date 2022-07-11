Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Lost 1.19% to $1.1892 -- Data Talk

07/11/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.1892 dollars per British pound (0.8409 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 1.19% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 20.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 25, 2020

--Off 14.82% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Down 14.34% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.35% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 12.09% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1744ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pBiden will push for greater oil output on Mideast trip -Sullivan
RE
05:52pFourteen firms to get oil from U.S. strategic reserve in latest sale
RE
05:46pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.13% to 99.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pEuro Lost 1.42% to $1.0043 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pSterling Lost 1.19% to $1.1892 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pDollar Gains 0.98% to 137.43 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pNadine dorries and jacob rees-mogg are expected to endorse liz t…
RE
05:35pDogecoin Lost 5.63% to $0.064 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEthereum Lost 3.47% to $1136.62 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBitcoin Lost 2.69% to $20395.70 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Tech Stocks Fall After Beijing Fines Alibaba, Tencent
2Could the U.S. ship more LNG to Europe?
3For EV battery makers, it's go small or go home
4Analyst recommendations: Newmont, Agilent Technologies, Prudential Fina..
5Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kaza..

HOT NEWS