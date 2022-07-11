Sterling Lost 1.19% to $1.1892 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1892 dollars per British pound (0.8409 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 1.19% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 20.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 25, 2020

--Off 14.82% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Down 14.34% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.35% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 12.09% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

