Sterling Lost 1.19% to $1.1911 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1911 dollars per British pound (0.8396 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 1.19% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 19.92% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Off 13.08% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 11.44% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 11.97% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.55% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1733ET