Sterling Lost 1.19% to $1.1911 -- Data Talk

01/05/2023 | 05:34pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.1911 dollars per British pound (0.8396 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 1.19% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 19.92% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Off 13.08% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 11.44% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 11.97% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.55% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.10% 0.5669 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.19% 1.19137 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.59% 0.618781 Delayed Quote.0.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.61% 0.73694 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.41% 0.88321 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.77% 1.05242 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 1.32% 0.010164 Delayed Quote.1.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.012101 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.92% 0.62261 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 1.22% 0.83949 Delayed Quote.1.07%
