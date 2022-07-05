Sterling Lost 1.20% to $1.1958 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1958 dollars per British pound (0.8363 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 1.20% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Down seven of the past 10 sessions

--Off 19.60% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 25, 2020

--Off 14.35% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Down 13.34% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.61% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

