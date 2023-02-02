Sterling Lost 1.20% to $1.2224 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2224 dollars per British pound (0.8181 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 1.20% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 17.82% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Off 10.22% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 14.37% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.10% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.04% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

