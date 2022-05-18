Sterling Lost 1.22% to $1.2344 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2344 dollars per British pound (0.8101 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 1.22% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 17.01% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 13.15% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.17% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 12.54% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.84% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 8.75% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

