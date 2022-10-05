Sterling Lost 1.29% to $1.1327 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1327 dollars per British pound (0.8828 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 1.29% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Snaps a six session winning streak

--Off 23.85% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 18.07% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 5.98% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 16.63% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 16.27% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

