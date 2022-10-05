Sterling Lost 1.29% to $1.1327 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1327 dollars per British pound (0.8828 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 1.29% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Snaps a six session winning streak
--Off 23.85% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 18.07% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Up 5.98% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 16.63% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 16.27% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-05-22 1737ET