  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sterling Lost 1.29% to $1.1327 -- Data Talk

10/05/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1327 dollars per British pound (0.8828 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 1.29% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Snaps a six session winning streak

--Off 23.85% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 18.07% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 5.98% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 16.63% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 16.27% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.72% 0.57268 Delayed Quote.6.94%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.08% 1.13289 Delayed Quote.-16.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.30% 0.648458 Delayed Quote.10.66%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.78% 0.73445 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.12% 0.87284 Delayed Quote.3.22%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.95% 0.98893 Delayed Quote.-12.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 1.07% 0.010818 Delayed Quote.9.22%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.22% 0.01225 Delayed Quote.-8.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.14% 0.57427 Delayed Quote.-16.33%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 1.08% 0.882768 Delayed Quote.19.39%

