Sterling Lost 1.32% to $1.2573 -- Data Talk

04/26/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2573 dollars per British pound (0.7954 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 1.32% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 3.78% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage decline since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, April 19, 2022 when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down 13 of the past 16 sessions

--Off 15.47% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 17, 2020

--Off 11.54% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Down 9.62% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.34% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.06% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-22 1738ET

