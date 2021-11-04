Log in
Sterling Lost 1.34% to $1.3500 -- Data Talk

11/04/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3500 dollars per British pound (0.7407 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 1.34% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 9.24% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Off 5.02% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.90% from its 52-week low of 1.312 hit Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

--Rose 2.68% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.21% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-21 1737ET

