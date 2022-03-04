Sterling Lost 1.35% to $1.3235 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3235 dollars per British pound (0.7556 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound lost 1.35% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 5, 2021
--Down for two straight weeks
--Down 2.60% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 18, 2020
--Today the British pound lost 0.85% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.29% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022
--Down seven of the past nine sessions
--Off 11.02% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
--Off 6.88% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 0.23% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
--Down 4.34% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.17% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-04-22 1742ET