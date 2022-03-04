Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Lost 1.35% to $1.3235 -- Data Talk

03/04/2022 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.3235 dollars per British pound (0.7556 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound lost 1.35% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 2.60% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

--Today the British pound lost 0.85% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.29% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 11.02% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Off 6.88% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.23% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 4.34% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.17% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 1.33% 0.5567 Delayed Quote.1.53%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.93% 1.32255 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.42% 0.593768 Delayed Quote.0.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.53% 0.7849 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.34% 0.82596 Delayed Quote.-1.27%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.26% 1.0926 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.33% 0.0099 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.55% 0.013096 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.73% 0.6858 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.94% 0.756115 Delayed Quote.1.02%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pLIVESTOCK-CME cattle hits multi-month lows, hogs drop by daily limit
RE
05:55pYellen says Biden economic plan to spread growth across more 'places and races'
RE
05:53pFinancials Slide Amid Flight from Risk -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:50pFDA approves expanded use of Bristol Myers cancer drug Opdivo
RE
05:48pConsumer Cos Slide As Gasoline Prices Spike -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:47pSpeculators pare bullish U.S. dollar bets to lowest since mid-Aug -CFTC, Reuters data
RE
05:44pCboe halts trading in VanEck Russia ETFs
RE
05:44pRussia-Ukraine turmoil triggers market stress alarms
RE
05:43pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.02% to 90.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pEuro Lost 3.00% to $1.0935 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks sink, euro plunges as Ukraine war shakes markets
2BlackRock suspends purchases of Russian securities in active and index-..
3WRAPUP 4-Russia blocks Facebook, passes 'fake news' law; LVMH, Microsof..
4Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as U.S. punishes oliga..
5Biden to boost made-in-America goods as Siemens adds factory jobs

HOT NEWS