Sterling Lost 1.35% to $1.3235 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3235 dollars per British pound (0.7556 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 1.35% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 2.60% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

--Today the British pound lost 0.85% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.29% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 11.02% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Off 6.88% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.23% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 4.34% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.17% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

03-04-22 1742ET