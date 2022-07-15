Log in
News: Latest News
Sterling Lost 1.39% to $1.1868 -- Data Talk

07/15/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1868 dollars per British pound (0.8426 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound lost 1.39% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight weeks

--Down 3.30% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week percentage decline since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.36% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 20.21% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 14.99% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 0.36% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.80% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.55% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 12.27% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 1740ET

