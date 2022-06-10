Log in
Sterling Lost 1.39% to $1.2315 -- Data Talk

06/10/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2315 dollars per British pound (0.8120 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound lost 1.39% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 2.51% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Down eight of the past 11 weeks

--Today the British pound lost 1.44% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 2.18% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Off 17.20% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Off 12.71% from its 52-week high of 1.4108 hit Monday, June 14, 2021

--Up 0.93% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 12.70% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.29% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 8.97% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1740ET

HOT NEWS