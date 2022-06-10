Sterling Lost 1.39% to $1.2315 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2315 dollars per British pound (0.8120 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound lost 1.39% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, May 6, 2022
--Down for two straight weeks
--Down 2.51% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, May 6, 2022
--Down eight of the past 11 weeks
--Today the British pound lost 1.44% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, May 5, 2022
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 2.18% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022
--Off 17.20% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, May 13, 2022
--Off 12.71% from its 52-week high of 1.4108 hit Monday, June 14, 2021
--Up 0.93% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 12.70% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.29% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 8.97% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-10-22 1740ET