Sterling Lost 1.41% to $1.3497 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3497 dollars per British pound (0.7409 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound lost 1.41% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
--Down for two straight weeks
--Down 1.90% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021
--Today the British pound lost 0.02% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.37% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
--Down five of the past six sessions
--Off 9.26% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021
--Off 5.04% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 2.87% from its 52-week low of 1.312 hit Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
--Rose 2.62% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.23% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
