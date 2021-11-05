Log in
Sterling Lost 1.41% to $1.3497 -- Data Talk

11/05/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3497 dollars per British pound (0.7409 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 1.41% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 1.90% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Today the British pound lost 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.37% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Off 9.26% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Off 5.04% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.87% from its 52-week low of 1.312 hit Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

--Rose 2.62% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.23% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-21 1739ET

